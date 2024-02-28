

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.40 billion, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $16.41 billion from $14.52 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $16.41 Bln vs. $14.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 to $0.86



