North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced that it has been named in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Technology and Business Consulting Services Report.

As noted in the report, "Technology and sourcing, procurement, and vendor management (SPVM) leaders and the business buyers they enable are central drivers of organizational strategy, driving inextricable linkage between technology leaders and business buyers."

We believe, "North Highland helps organizations design, deploy, measure, and adapt digital strategies, initiatives, and governance across people, processes and technology," said Rob Sherrell, managing director. "Our people-centric approach and flexible workforce solutions, paired with our NH360 platform and investments in AI, ensure our clients' complex digital transformations realize their intended business value and impact."

Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Technology and Business Consulting Services, By Chrissy Healey, Katie Gove, Brendan Williams, Shubham Rathore, Matthew Brown, Simone Cleminson, Luis Pinto, 5 February 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

