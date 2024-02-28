Anzeige
Mestag Therapeutics Ltd.: Mestag Therapeutics to Present at Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mestag Therapeutics ("Mestag"), a biotech company harnessing new insights into fibroblast-immune interactions to develop impactful treatments for patients, today announced that Susan Hill, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mestag Therapeutics, will present at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast of this presentation, visit the company's website at https://www.mestagtherapeutics.com/news. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days following the presentation.

About Mestag Therapeutics

Mestag harnesses new insights into fibroblast-immune interactions to develop impactful treatments for patients. We are progressing a pipeline of sophisticated first-in-class antibodies designed to improve the lives of patients with cancer and inflammatory disease. Together with our collaboration partner Janssen Biotech, Inc. we are also identifying novel targets for future therapies.

Our founding investigators comprise global experts in inflammatory disease, cancer, computational biology and fibroblast biology from the University of Oxford, Brigham & Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. We are supported by leading life science investors SV Health Investors, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., Forbion, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Northpond Ventures.

Mestag is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and in 2021 was recognized on the Fierce 15 list of innovative biotechnology companies.

For further information please visit our website www.mestagtherapeutics.com

For enquiries, please contact:

Investors
Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com (mailto:asantos@wheelhouselsa.com)

Media
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com (mailto:areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com)


