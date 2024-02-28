

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices declined for the first time in more than three years in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month. That was in line with expectations.



Further, this was the first decline since November 2020.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for intermediate goods decreased 5.7 percent from last year, and energy prices were 2.1 percent lower.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 1.7 percent after a 0.6 percent fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 2.5 percent in January, versus an expected rise of 2.2 percent.



