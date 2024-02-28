BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5 th , 2024 at 9:50 am ET; and

, 2024 at 9:50 am ET; and Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 10:00 am ET

Live webcasts of these events can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com, https://hkexir.beigene.com/, https://sseir.beigene.com/. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more accessible and affordable to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel; Beijing; and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BeiGeneGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeiGene's medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

