Cropin Technology, the global Agtech leader enabling intelligent agriculture, today announced that it has become a Certified B Corporation ("B Corp") for its unwavering commitment to social and environmental progress and redefining sustainable food systems worldwide. The certification is the result of a meticulous assessment of Cropin's decade-long impact on transforming the agriculture landscape, empowering farmers, and reshaping agribusiness models through its cutting-edge Agtech solutions. The B Corp movement is a global movement of people using business as a Force for Good®.

As a prominent B Corp in the Agtech industry, Cropin stands among businesses at the forefront of a global shift for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. The B Corp certification highlights its commitment to excellence across a spectrum of vital areas governance, employee well-being, community/customer empowerment, environmental impact and a legal commitment to stakeholder governance. It reaffirms Cropin's substantial strides in making agriculture predictable, traceable, and inherently sustainable, bringing value to all stakeholders in the food systems. This encompasses the empowerment of farmers, contributing to substantial progress in the lives of underserved communities. This certification further underscores Cropin's significant role in leading the global 'Ag-intelligence' movement by:

Cropin positively impacts millions worldwide, including women farmers in emerging markets

Agri-climate tech solutions deployed across 103 countries

Introduced the world's first industry cloud for agriculture, driven by a Crop Knowledge Graph encompassing 500 crops and 10,000 crop varieties

Built intelligence over 200 million acres of farmland

Reimagining agriculture through digitalization, data, and intelligence for agribusinesses, development agencies, and government stakeholders

Commenting on the certification, Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder CEO, Cropin said, "I am both proud and humbled by the prestigious B Corp certification for Cropin. This recognition comes at a crucial juncture when agricultural transformation is imperative to achieve global climate goals. The food systems' significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions, freshwater consumption, and fossil fuel usage necessitates a transformation, and the Agritech sector, including Cropin, has a crucial role to play. With this certification, we reaffirm our commitment to being a key catalyst for ecosystem stakeholders in this transformative journey."

"The B Corp certification is a clear testament to a business's commitment to sustainability. Attaining this status requires companies to meet rigorous social and environmental performance standards, public transparency, and legal accountability, harmonizing profit and purpose. Cropin's achievement of B Corp certification underscores its dedication to creating a positive impact for all stakeholders, integrating sustainability at the core of its decision-making. As an ABC Impact portfolio company, we take pride in Cropin's commitment and wish them continued success in their journey to reshape and fortify sustainable food systems," said Sugandhi Matta, Chief Impact Officer, ABC Impact.

