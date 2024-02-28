Sofidel: "Gender Equity and Climate Justice" - Interview With Areta Sobieraj, Oxfam Italy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Sofidel:
For our Future magazine, we interviewed Areta Sobieraj, Global Citizenship Education Lead of Oxfam Italy. The condition of women, the fight against gender inequalities and the social effects of the climate crisis are some of the most relevant issues highlighted in the interview.
You can also read the story here: https://sustainable-procurement.sofidel.com/future-magazine/2023/05/04/gender-equity-poverty-and-climate-justice-oxfams-mission-to-fight-against-inequalities/
About?The?Sofidel?Group??
The?Sofidel?Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and?Lazzareschi?families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has?subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the?Sofidel?Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is?committed?to promoting sustainable development.? For more information, visit?www.sofidel.com.???????
Media Contact:
Fabio Vitali
Fabio.Vitali@sofidel.com
www.sofidel.com
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Sofidel
View the original press release on accesswire.com