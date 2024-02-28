Sofidel: "Gender Equity and Climate Justice" - Interview With Areta Sobieraj, Oxfam Italy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Sofidel:

For our Future magazine, we interviewed Areta Sobieraj, Global Citizenship Education Lead of Oxfam Italy. The condition of women, the fight against gender inequalities and the social effects of the climate crisis are some of the most relevant issues highlighted in the interview.

You can also read the story here: https://sustainable-procurement.sofidel.com/future-magazine/2023/05/04/gender-equity-poverty-and-climate-justice-oxfams-mission-to-fight-against-inequalities/

