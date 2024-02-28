

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Bit Brother Limited (BETS) is up over 68% at $4.19. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 59% at $11.98. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is up over 22% at $29.92. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is up over 16% at $25.36. Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is up over 12% at $2.28. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is up over 11% at $6.77. Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) is up over 10% at $20.32. Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is up over 8% at $18.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is up over 7% at $69.40. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is up over 7% at $23.67. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) is up over 7% at $1.02. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 6% at $3.99. Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) is up over 6% at $2.30.



In the Red



Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is down over 44% at $1.35. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is down over 40% at $2.35. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is down over 28% at $12.30. Solarmax Technology Inc. Common Stock (SMXT) is down over 17% at $6.60. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is down over 17% at $4.30. Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) is down over 17% at $1.39. Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) is down over 15% at $18.30. Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is down over 13% at $7.19. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) is down over 13% at $1.48. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is down over 13% at $1.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is down over 11% at $13.79. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is down over 10% at $42.35. Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is down over 10% at $2.25. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is down over 9% at $4.80. Amesite Inc. (AMST) is down over 8% at $2.00. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is down over 8% at $1.17.



