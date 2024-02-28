Novavax, Inc.: Novavax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Achieved revenues in Q4 2023 of $291 million and full year 2023 of $1.0 billion

Accelerating progress toward expanding pipeline via Phase 3 COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine trial in second half 2024 and potential 2026 launch

Rescaled global footprint with 30% total headcount reduction as compared to Q1 2023

Announced settlement with Gavi related to 2021 advance purchase agreement, removing financial uncertainty and enabling focus on shared public health mission

Provided full year 2024 total revenue guidance of $800 million to $1 billion

Company to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M adjuvant, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

"2023 was a transition year for Novavax and we have made tremendous progress towards strengthening the financial profile of the Company, delivering the only protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine option to the U.S. and globally, and focusing our investment on the future expansion of our product portfolio," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "Moving into the next chapter of our business journey as a more lean and agile organization, we are laser focused on improving our commercial performance in 2024 and 2025 and diversifying our revenue opportunity with our potential combination vaccine launch which we expect in the fall of 2026."

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

During the fourth quarter, Novavax continued to execute against its three key priorities for 2023.

Priority #1: Deliver an Updated COVID-19 Vaccine for the 2023 Fall Vaccination Season

U.S. Market: Demonstrated ability to update COVID-19 vaccine and deliver the only protein-based non-mRNA option to market.

Gained commercial experience in the U.S. after receiving Emergency Use Authorization with future efforts to focus on a recalibration of U.S. field teams to focus on the retail segment

Progressed efforts to position the company for a stronger performance in 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccination season with focus on a single-dose product presentation for delivery at the start of the season and planned BLA approval to enable marketing and promotion for Nuvaxovid during season

Progressed efforts to streamline manufacturing and to advance strain selection at risk while advocating for more timely identification of strains by regulatory authorities

Continued advancement of discussions for 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccination season with major retailers who have driven 90% of the pharmacy business

Global Markets: Delivered on 2023 Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) obligations in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan.

Potential APA deliveries for 2024 through 2026 of over $1 billion consisting primarily of deliveries to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Israel and Europe

For 2024, made strategic decision to prioritize and focus commercial effort in Europe on select key countries including Italy, Spain, France and the U.K.

Spring 2024 U.K. private market launch expected for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as enabled by the recent Green Book addition by the U.K. Health Security Agency

Priority #2: Reduce Rate of Spend, Manage Cash Flow and Evolve Scale and Structure

Novavax has made significant progress on its commitment to improve its financial position while maintaining the capabilities that support long-term value creation.

Reduced full year 2023 operating expenses by $1.1 billion, or 41%, as compared to 2022

Exceeded the previously announced global restructuring and cost reduction plan for 2023 by approximately $150 million for combined Research and Development (R&D) and Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses

Reduced workforce by a total of 30% compared to first quarter of 2023

Delivered Q4 2023 doses under the Canada APA agreement and received $175 million contingent payment in January 2024

Settled arbitration with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), removing financial uncertainty and enabling focus on shared public health mission

Priority #3: Leverage Technology Platform, Capabilities, and Portfolio of Assets to Drive Additional Value Beyond Nuvaxovid

Novavax remains focused on leveraging its technology platform, including its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant, to drive long-term growth and protect global public health.

Expect to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine candidate in the second half of 2024, with potential for accelerated approval and anticipated launch in 2026

R21/Matrix-M vaccine received prequalification by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on Phase 3 efficacy trial results, which were recently published in The Lancet, enabling global rollout of the vaccine in eligible United Nation countries

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $291 million, compared to $357 million in the same period in 2022. Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $984 million, compared to $2 billion in the same period in 2022.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $291 million, compared to $357 million in the same period in 2022. Total revenue for the full year 2023 was $984 million, compared to $2 billion in the same period in 2022. Cost of sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $155 million, compared to $182 million in the same period in 2022. These quarters included $30 million and $99 million, respectively, related to excess, obsolete or expired inventory and losses on firm purchase commitments under third-party supply agreements. Cost of sales for the full year 2023 were $344 million compared to $903 million in same period of 2022. These full year periods included $112 million and $604 million, respectively, related to excess, obsolete or expired inventory and losses on firm purchase commitments under third-party supply agreements.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $155 million, compared to $182 million in the same period in 2022. These quarters included $30 million and $99 million, respectively, related to excess, obsolete or expired inventory and losses on firm purchase commitments under third-party supply agreements. Cost of sales for the full year 2023 were $344 million compared to $903 million in same period of 2022. These full year periods included $112 million and $604 million, respectively, related to excess, obsolete or expired inventory and losses on firm purchase commitments under third-party supply agreements. R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $165 million, compared to $258 million in the same period in 2022. R&D expenses for the full year 2023 were $738 million compared to $1.2 billion in the same period 2022. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to reductions in manufacturing and clinical research related spend.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $165 million, compared to $258 million in the same period in 2022. R&D expenses for the full year 2023 were $738 million compared to $1.2 billion in the same period 2022. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to reductions in manufacturing and clinical research related spend. SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $155 million, compared to $162 million for the same period in 2022. SG&A expenses for the full year 2023 were $469 million, compared to $489 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in both periods reflected commercial investment that was offset by reductions to spend by G&A functions compared to prior year.

for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $155 million, compared to $162 million for the same period in 2022. SG&A expenses for the full year 2023 were $469 million, compared to $489 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in both periods reflected commercial investment that was offset by reductions to spend by G&A functions compared to prior year. Net loss for the fourth quarter 2023 was $178 million, compared to a net loss of $182 million in the same period in 2022. Net loss for the full year 2023 was $545 million, compared to a net loss of $658 million in the same period in 2022.

for the fourth quarter 2023 was $178 million, compared to a net loss of $182 million in the same period in 2022. Net loss for the full year 2023 was $545 million, compared to a net loss of $658 million in the same period in 2022. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $584 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $666 million as of September 30, 2023, and $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2022. Through sales of Novavax common stock pursuant to at-the-market offerings during the fourth quarter of 2023, Novavax raised net proceeds of $110 million.

Financial Framework

Novavax is providing Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance and expects to achieve the following objectives:

Full Year 2024 Guidance

? $ in millions Full Year 2024 (as of February 28, 2024) Total Revenue1,2 $800 - $1,000



Combined R&D and SG&A $700 - $800

First Quarter 2024 Total Revenue is expected to be approximately $100 million.

Total potential contract value for APAs outstanding as of December 31, 2023 were over $1 billion related to expected dose deliveries for 2024 through 2026. This amount excludes deferred revenue associated with the 2023 Canada amendments to forfeit doses.

Total Revenue includes product sales and royalties & other revenue. Full year 2024 guidance reflects APA expected dose delivery schedules of $500 million to $600 million and non-APA related revenue of $300 million to $400 million from a combination of commercial market product sales plus royalties and other revenue from our partner-related activity, subject to updated variant manufacturing and regulatory approvals.

Trade Name in the U.S.

The trade name Nuvaxovid has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Forward-Looking Statements

NOVAVAX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share information)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)



















Revenue:













Product sales $ 251,452

$ 287,787

$ 531,389

$ 1,554,961 Grants 37,943

69,573

427,323

382,921 Royalties and other 1,947

39

24,993

43,990 Total revenue 291,342

357,399

983,705

1,981,872 Expenses:













Cost of sales 154,976

181,765

343,768

902,639 Research and development 164,697

257,850

737,502

1,235,278 Selling, general, and administrative 155,237

161,663

468,946

488,691 Total expenses 474,910

601,278

1,550,216

2,626,608 Loss from operations (183,568)

(243,879)

(566,511)

(644,736) Interest expense (4,117)

(4,601)

(14,416)

(19,880) Other income 10,984

63,971

37,896

10,969 Loss before income taxes (176,701)

(184,509)

(543,031)

(653,647) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,688)

2,260

(2,031)

(4,292) Net loss $ (178,389)

$ (182,249)

$ (545,062)

$ (657,939)















Net loss per share:













Basic and diluted $ (1.44)

$ (2.28)

$ (5.41)

$ (8.42) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 123,679

79,822

100,768

78,183

















SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands)









December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



















Cash and cash equivalents $ 568,505

$ 1,336,883

Total restricted cash 15,305

11,962

Total current assets 1,143,888

1,703,391

Working capital (491,250)

(756,553)

Total assets 1,794,490

2,258,679

Convertible notes payable* 168,016

491,347

Total stockholders' deficit (716,927)

(634,078)















*Included in non-current liabilities as of December 31, 2023, and current and non-current liabilities as of December 31, 2022.

