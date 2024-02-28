Valworx, Inc.: Valworx New Website Feature: Easy Search

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Valworx today announced the launch of their new Easy Search feature. With a couple of clicks on the Valworx homepage, users are now able to quickly and easily find exact valve size, type, material and actuation from among thousands of Valworx SKUs.









The Easy Search feature complements Valworx's three-click online ordering system, where a user can select an actuated valve assembly and put it in their cart in as little as three clicks. Easy Search, combined with the Valworx three-click system, makes finding and ordering actuated valves simpler than ever.

The Easy Search feature is found on the Valworx homepage. It does not require a user account to use.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and a 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: sales@valworx.com

SOURCE: Valworx, Inc.

