ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024
Inspired Beauty Brands: HASK Proudly Introduces the Newest Shakeup in Your Haircare Routine

Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / HASK unveils the latest must-have product in the haircare category: Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo.

Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo

Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo
Tall Green Can with Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo label

This lightweight detox formula delivers a cooling effect and relieves a greasy, itchy, or dirty scalp. Formulated with ultra-fine rice starch eliminates oil, impurities, and odor. Your Scalp is rebalanced and hair is refreshed with no chalky residue.

WHO IT'S FOR: Those with excessively oily and dry, flaky scalps or sweaty, dirty hair. Suitable for all hair types and textures and is color-safe.

BENEFITS:

  • Instantly absorbs excess oil, sweat, dirt & odor
  • Delivers an intense, deep cleanse without drying out or irritating the scalp
  • Provides an instant cooling sensation, for a revitalizing experience
  • Hypoallergenic & dermatologist approved

CLEAN INGREDIENTS:

  • TEA TREE OIL - rebalances sebum levels for improved overall hair health
  • ROSEMARY EXTRACT - refreshes & soothes a dry, itchy scalp
  • MENTHOL - provides a refreshed and cleansed feel with a cooling after-feel
  • RICE STARCH - rich in amino acids to fortify roots, add volume and instantly freshen hair by absorbing excess oil on the scalp

Free of: talc, aluminum, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, and artificial colors.

Supported by convincing research and data that underscore the enduring popularity of dry shampoos in the beauty industry.

CLINICAL RESULTS:

  • 97% agreed their scalp immediately felt refreshed*
  • 95% agreed the dry shampoo left their hair feeling less oily*

*Based on a consumer panel study of 106 participants

Available in store and online at Ulta, Target, Walgreens Rite Aid & HEB.

Inspired Beauty Brands is the proud owner of HASK.

About Inspired Beauty Brands: At our core, we believe that everyone's unique individual beauty has the extraordinary power to inspire. Our mission at Inspired Beauty Brands is to harness this inspiration, curating a collection of brands that are innovative and ignite a sense of self-confidence and expression. We strive to redefine beauty as a force that empowers individuals to embrace their individuality. This is more than a company; this is a movement, where beauty inspires.

For PR Inquiries please contact: Yvonne Chavez-Sein I ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com

Contact Information

Yvonne Chavez-Sein
Director of Sales/Education
ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com
305 586-2757

SOURCE: HASK

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.