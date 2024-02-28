Inspired Beauty Brands: HASK Proudly Introduces the Newest Shakeup in Your Haircare Routine

Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / HASK unveils the latest must-have product in the haircare category: Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo.

Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo

Tall Green Can with Tea Tree Oil & Rosemary Scalp Detox Dry Shampoo label

This lightweight detox formula delivers a cooling effect and relieves a greasy, itchy, or dirty scalp. Formulated with ultra-fine rice starch eliminates oil, impurities, and odor. Your Scalp is rebalanced and hair is refreshed with no chalky residue.

WHO IT'S FOR: Those with excessively oily and dry, flaky scalps or sweaty, dirty hair. Suitable for all hair types and textures and is color-safe.

BENEFITS:

Instantly absorbs excess oil, sweat, dirt & odor

Delivers an intense, deep cleanse without drying out or irritating the scalp

Provides an instant cooling sensation, for a revitalizing experience

Hypoallergenic & dermatologist approved

CLEAN INGREDIENTS:

TEA TREE OIL - rebalances sebum levels for improved overall hair health

ROSEMARY EXTRACT - refreshes & soothes a dry, itchy scalp

MENTHOL - provides a refreshed and cleansed feel with a cooling after-feel

RICE STARCH - rich in amino acids to fortify roots, add volume and instantly freshen hair by absorbing excess oil on the scalp

Free of: talc, aluminum, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, and artificial colors.

Supported by convincing research and data that underscore the enduring popularity of dry shampoos in the beauty industry.

CLINICAL RESULTS:

97% agreed their scalp immediately felt refreshed*

95% agreed the dry shampoo left their hair feeling less oily*

*Based on a consumer panel study of 106 participants

Available in store and online at Ulta, Target, Walgreens Rite Aid & HEB.

Inspired Beauty Brands is the proud owner of HASK.

About Inspired Beauty Brands: At our core, we believe that everyone's unique individual beauty has the extraordinary power to inspire. Our mission at Inspired Beauty Brands is to harness this inspiration, curating a collection of brands that are innovative and ignite a sense of self-confidence and expression. We strive to redefine beauty as a force that empowers individuals to embrace their individuality. This is more than a company; this is a movement, where beauty inspires.

For PR Inquiries please contact: Yvonne Chavez-Sein I ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com

Contact Information

Yvonne Chavez-Sein

Director of Sales/Education

ycsein@inspiredbeauty.com

305 586-2757

SOURCE: HASK

View the original press release on newswire.com.