Airline Hydraulics Expands Distribution With Phoenix Contact to Serve Western PA and West Virginia Markets

Airline Hydraulics Delivers Localized Inventory and Technical Support to Western PA and West Virginia's Industrial Automation Users

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline) is happy to announce a significant expansion of its sales and service territory as an Automation Elite Distributor of Phoenix Contact products. This newly broadened reach now includes Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, fortifying Airline's presence in the North and Southeastern United States, from Maine to Georgia.





This expansion, effective immediately, builds upon the strategic growth from last year when Airline's distribution territory extended into New England and Western New York. The extension into Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia underscores Phoenix Contact's recognition of Airline's exceptional technical expertise, delivery performance, and customer service quality.

"This extension is a remarkable opportunity for both the Airline and our customers," expressed Tom Yeager, Industrial Sales Manager from Phoenix Contact. "Airline's demonstrated commitment to quality service and depth of industry knowledge makes them an exemplary partner for us. We eagerly anticipate the value this will bring to customers in the Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia areas."

Airline's expansion into Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia is not just about a broader array of products for customers; it is a testament to the ease of doing business with them. Their comprehensive website, www.airlinehyd.com, stands as an easy-to-use portal for accessing a wide array of Phoenix Contact products, ranging from automation hardware to electronic interface systems.

"Increasing our service territory symbolizes the trust and value that Phoenix Contact places in our capabilities. We're ready to bring our technical knowledge and robust product inventory to even more customers in this new region," said Dylan Verna, Phoenix Contact Product Expert at Airline.

Since 1949, Airline has led in providing top-quality components, engineered systems, superior service, and repair. Known for promoting fluid power, automation, and machine safety technology in diverse industries. With a focus on enhancing customer productivity and safety, this employee-owned company has grown steadily due to its commitment to excellence as a value-added distributor.

For more information about Airline Hydraulics Corporation and their services, or to experience the Airline Tech Traveler - an immersive resource featuring Phoenix Contact product demonstrations and innovative solutions - visit www.airlinehyd.com.

Contact Information

Olivia Lynch

Marketing Assistant

olynch@airlinehyd.com

267 541 1808

SOURCE: Airline Hydraulics Corporation

