Black Book Market Research: Netsmart Rated the No. 1 Technology Solutions Vendor in Geriatric Medicine for 2024 Black Book User Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Netsmart has been recognized as the top-performing provider in Geriatric Medicine electronic health records and practice management software for the first year by Black Book Research.









Netsmart GEHRIMED is a cloud-based mobile electronic health record (EHR) solution designed for and by long-term/post-acute care (LTPAC) practitioners with the capabilities needed to support care, simplify workflows, and manage compliance. The ONC-certified solution provides efficient documentation for clinicians and streamlines quality measure support for a merit-based incentive payment system (MIPS), accountable care organization (ACO) measures management and value-based care initiatives.

Netsmart emerged with the highest customer satisfaction in eight out of 18 specialty-specific key performance indicators in the geriatric medicine technology platform ratings, according to Black Book's annual client experience survey of leading competitors.

The research concentrated specifically on gerontology practices, affirming that Netsmart has consistently upheld its top-performance recognition across diverse settings, encompassing long-term care facilities, post-acute care, and home environments.

A total of 885 participants, comprising physicians, clinicians, and specialists, along with administrative, IT, and finance leaders, engaged in the 2024 Geriatrics and Aging Patient Populations electronic health records and practice management software solutions user survey. These respondents represented 833 geriatric medicine practices, groups, clinics, and facilities.

"Empowering providers with innovative technology solutions to revolutionize coordinated, value-based care and drive exceptional outcomes is essential to the work we do each day," said Steve Dix, SVP and General Manager of Specialty Practices, Netsmart. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Black Book for the first year. These awards are a testament to the advancements we've made within our GEHRIMED solution and the work we're doing alongside our clients to streamline practice management, optimize consumer-driven care, and enhance long-term/post-acute care environments."

Year after year, Netsmart continues to secure its top-rated position in the post-acute and human services industry, as acknowledged by client users, and is replicating that success in its newer markets including geriatrics and physical therapy, according to Doug Brown, President and CEO of Black Book Market Research.

"In a market that's tightening and growing more intricate, Netsmart is leading the aging patient population care tech solutions industry," said Brown. "Their product proves to be a crucial component in users' workflow, patient coordination, and essential digital capabilities, contributing significantly to the success of long-term care and geriatric medicine providers in the value-based care environment."

The content of this report stems from an independent survey conducted by Black Book, featuring feedback from qualified users of post-acute EHR systems. These users represent a diverse range of healthcare settings, including Skilled Nursing Facilities, Hospital-Based Subacute Units, Short- and Long-Term Rehabilitation Centers, Home Health Agencies, and Hospice Organizations, providing insights on over 50 vendors.

For more on the Black Book methodology, unbiased independence from vendor influence, and commitment to a relevant healthcare technology research process, please visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

800-863-7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on newswire.com.