Properties Managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Earn Prestigious Rankings from U.S. News & World Report

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Nearly 50 properties managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®, the independent collection of hotel management company Pyramid Global Hospitality, are recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024 Best Hotels rankings. Among the highest ranked properties, are:

Boston Harbor Hotel , a waterfront haven at Rowes Wharf, ranked #3 in Massachusetts and #18 in the United States.

, a waterfront haven at Rowes Wharf, ranked #3 in Massachusetts and #18 in the United States. Mountain Shadows , an iconic resort in Paradise Valley, ranked and #7 in Arizona and #74 in the United States.

, an iconic resort in Paradise Valley, ranked and #7 in Arizona and #74 in the United States. Willows Lodge , a pacific Northwest oasis in Woodinville Wine Country, ranked #2 in Washington and #144 in the United States.

, a pacific Northwest oasis in Woodinville Wine Country, ranked #2 in Washington and #144 in the United States. La Cantera Resort & Spa , a premier San Antonio retreat overlooking 550 acres of Texas Hill Country, ranked #5 in Texas and #151 in the United States.

, a premier San Antonio retreat overlooking 550 acres of Texas Hill Country, ranked #5 in Texas and #151 in the United States. Stonewall Resort , a rustic, yet elegant, lakeside retreat, ranked #3 in West Virginia and #889 in the United States.

, a rustic, yet elegant, lakeside retreat, ranked #3 in West Virginia and #889 in the United States. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, a luxury oceanfront resort, ranked #2 in Bermuda.

"These prestigious rankings reflect our commitment to providing guests with the highest levels of service and hospitality," said Eric Gavin, chief operating officer of the luxury & lifestyle division of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "Honors such as these would not be possible without the exceptional work of our dedicated associates."

U.S. News & World Report identifies the best hotels using a comprehensive methodology centered on three components: reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings. The 14th annual Best Hotels rankings evaluated more than 37,000 properties across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Europe and the Caribbean. For more information and to view the complete rankings, visit https://travel.usnews.com/hotels/.

From top left: Boston Harbor Hotel; Mountain Shadows; Willows Lodge; La Cantera Resort & Spa; Stonewall Resort; Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.BenchmarkResortsandHotels.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

