Natchitoches, Los Angeles--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Liviniti is proud to announce that LeAnn Boyd, CEO, is part of the prestigious group of 20 healthcare leaders selected to receive the MM+M 2024 Pinnacle Awards. Honorees include leaders, marketers, strategists and creators who have scaled healthcare industry heights, with years of high achievement ahead of them. Pinnacle Awards honorees will be profiled in the May print edition of MM+M and celebrated at an in-person event scheduled for May 2 in New York City.

LeAnn has long challenged the pharmacy industry to adopt practices that make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible. Her influence extends from co-founding Liviniti, a national leader in PBM transparency and prescription drug savings, to the national stage with her leadership role in Transparency-Rx, a bi-partisan coalition addressing change through Congress and state legislative chambers. She has consulted with legislators on PBM reform, offering valuable experience and insights.

"I am honored to be included as an MM+M Pinnacle Awards honoree among this group of transformative healthcare leaders," LeAnn comments. "In particular, I want to acknowledge the work of our exceptional Liviniti team in delivering flexible PBM solutions that help our clients reduce their pharmacy costs while promoting positive health outcomes. Throughout our journey, we have always been energized by the pursuit of better."

Since 1966, MM+M has evolved as a premier brand for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, today delivering editorial content for an executive audience of leaders who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and the greater healthcare industry.

"Our industry is quick to honor its young stars and its legends after they retire," says MM+M executive editor Larry Dobrow. "We have a bit of a blind spot for the many professionals who have accomplished great things and aren't anywhere close to the end of their careers. The Pinnacle Awards are designed to remedy that."





About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti in 2023, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the US. For more information, visit Liviniti.com.

