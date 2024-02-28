Former executive from Salesforce, New Relic joins leading MDR provider to drive next phase of growth

Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced the addition of Seema Kumar to the company's leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 20 years of strategic marketing and product management experience, Kumar joins the Expel team to help propel the company into its next stage of growth.

"Becoming a breakout company requires not only a best-in-class product, but customers who believe you're the best and put their trust in you," said Kumar. "I'm thrilled to join this team to accelerate Expel's growth and enable even more organizations to become more secure."

Kumar leads Expel's global marketing team strategy and execution to expand the company's brand presence and positioning, and drive demand for Expel's award-winning solutions. Her expertise spans the technology and cybersecurity industries, with a proven track record of building high-performing marketing and sales teams that increase revenue and market share.

Most recently, Kumar was the Chief Operating Officer at Secureframe, where she oversaw marketing, sales, customer success, and people operations-increasing both headcount and company revenue. Before that, Kumar served as CMO at New Relic, after holding the same position at ServiceChannel. Kumar also served as vice president of marketing at Salesforce for the Salesforce Platform, launching multiple new products and revenue streams for the company.

"We're confident Seema's deep empathy for customers and understanding of marketing strategy will elevate Expel's brand profile to the next level," said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder, Expel. "Her experience in high-growth environments and hunger for results will play a key role in growing our market share and solidifying Expel's position as the leading MDR provider."

