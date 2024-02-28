Cutting-edge innovation space will drive global research and development effort across Copeland's energy-efficient controls space for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration applications

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, today announced the opening of a new innovation lab in Belluno, Italy, where the company employs more than 200 people. The new Copeland Innovation Lab is a 10,000+ sq. ft. space focused on research and development for Copeland controls products used in energy-efficient heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) products.

Copeland Innovation Lab in Belluno, Italy (Photo: Copeland)

The launch of the Copeland Innovation Lab will help the company deliver a new level of excellence in the innovation of Copeland controls products, allowing the team in Belluno to anticipate worldwide market needs by developing future-forward sustainable solutions. The space will be equipped with a product testing laboratory, training and client hospitality spaces aimed at accelerating time to market for its products and customers, enhancing controls solutions through real-life testing and providing new levels of reliability and safety throughout its product portfolio.

The new innovation lab will advance Copeland's commitment to delivering sustainable solutions in the comfort and food quality space. The lab itself will be zero impact, as it is self-powered by using a photovoltaic system, and its built-in electronic solutions use advanced algorithms to ensure high-energy savings.

"Our new Copeland Innovation Lab will help customers achieve their sustainability goals, which is not only core to the value we deliver to them, but critical for the entire planet," said Sandro Matic, president, Europe for Copeland. "This launch marks an important milestone in the future of HVACR solutions and a critical component of our effort in enabling decarbonization at scale."

There are several state-of-the-art rooms for research and development within the center, including an innovation lab to test new equipment, a market lab with real application testing in supermarket and convenience store conditions, a climatic chamber to test equipment in a range of temperature conditions, an external machine area to house the equipment for the market lab and test in real-life applications and a hospitality area for customer engagement and training.

In September, Copeland hosted local constituents and media for a preview of the facility, which builds on the company's strong presence in Italy and adds a number of new operational jobs. Globally, Copeland has 26 manufacturing facilities and 12 R&D facilities, with five of each in Europe. The newest facility in Belluno serves as a complement to the critical R&D work happening across the globe.

About Copeland

Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software and monitoring for heating, cooling and refrigeration. With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we're not just setting the standard for compressor leadership; we're pioneering its evolution. Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space. Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions and expertise, we're revolutionizing the next generation of climate technology for the better. For more information, visit copeland.com.

