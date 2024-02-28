

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To improve safety on the U.S. runways, the Federal Aviation Administration has introduced an easily accessible safety tool for pilots.



The Arrival Alert Notice (AAN) is a planning and awareness tool to help pilots avoid lining up to land on a wrong taxiway, runway or airport.



'This add-on to our From the Flight Deck series is one of the many proactive steps we are taking to address runway safety and help pilots remain vigilant,' said Jeffrey Planty, vice president for FAA Safety & Technical Training.



General Aviation pilots account for 83 percent of wrong-surface events, with commercial pilots making up the remainder, according to FAA. As part of pre-flight planning, a pilot can access the tool, pull up a map of a select airport, and get an aerial view of the airport's surface and other important safety information.



In 2022, the FAA began testing the tool and found AANs to be effective in mitigating risks associated with wrong-surface landings.



