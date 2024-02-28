AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) announced today the hiring and appointment of Stephen Lord as Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Robert Barriero as Global Head of Strategic Sourcing and Corporate Real Estate. The hirings reflect the continued focus that the Company is placing on enhancing how it operates and goes to market through its "How We Work" program, which was introduced by President and CEO Vince Tizzio in 2023.

As Global CIO, Mr. Lord will report directly to Mr. Tizzio and serve on the Company's Executive Committee. He joins AXIS from The Hartford where his most recent role was CIO, Global Specialty, Corporate Systems, HIMCO, and Enterprise Architecture. Previously, Mr. Lord was CIO at Navigators Group and also held technology leadership roles at Endurance. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lord spent six years with AXIS, holding a number of leadership roles including CIO Accident Health, Global Chief Technology Officer, and CIO Reinsurance.

"Stephen is an excellent leader who brings a proven ability to architect and manage transformative, business-enabling technology initiatives to drive competitive advantage and return on investment. He has a deep understanding of the specialty insurance and reinsurance space, and of AXIS, and we're so pleased to welcome him back to the Company," said Mr. Tizzio.

Mr. Barriero joins AXIS in the newly created role of Global Head of Strategic Sourcing and Corporate Real Estate, and will report to Chief Administrative and Legal Officer Conrad Brooks. In this position, he will oversee the Company's Vendor Management and Facilities teams as one consolidated unit. Most recently, Mr. Barriero served as Head of Property Management Americas at Morgan Stanley, following earlier leadership and management roles at Cushman Wakefield, Deutsche Bank, Pfizer, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

"Robert is a talented and seasoned leader who brings a pedigree of success at world class organizations driving strategic, transformative, and sustainable solutions," said Mr. Brooks. "Reflective of the priority that AXIS places on talent and culture, Robert has a proven ability to create workplace environments and service solutions that support business unit requirements, advance colleague productivity, collaboration, and satisfaction while enabling efficiency and operational excellence."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228175194/en/

Contacts:

Investor

Cliff Gallant

+1 (415) 262-6843

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

Media

Nichola Liboro

+1 (212) 940 3394

nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com