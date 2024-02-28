Anzeige
WKN: 482025 | ISIN: BMG0692U1099 | Ticker-Symbol: AXV
Frankfurt
28.02.24
09:06 Uhr
55,00 Euro
-2,00
-3,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.