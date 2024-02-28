Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 15:26
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Love Your Neighbor With Your Investments

by Robin John, CEO of Eventide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Over the past few years, a growing number of investors have started leaning into their faith to guide their investment choices. Morningstar found that more faith-based products launched between 2019 and 2022 than during any other stretch since 2010 and predicts faith-based investing will grow even more popular with the surge of customized investing.

The driver behind this growth in faith-based investing is, in my view, a response to the pain and suffering seen in the world and the desire of many investors to combat it by investing in good. Faith-driven values have long been a reliable framework to accomplish this goal.

Faith-driven investing communicates the ethical desires of shareholders to companies, seeking to shape corporate behavior and encouraging decisions that contribute to the human flourishing of stakeholders. Businesses have two sets of neighbors: internal and external. We define these with the acronym "CES2". Internally, a business's neighbors are its Customers, Employees, and Supply chain. Externally, it's the business's Communities, Environment, and Society. These neighbors, or stakeholders, are at the forefront of our minds while investing, not only as a way to leave the world better than we found it but also as a long-term investment strategy of investing in "good" companies.

Read Robin's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/love-your-neighbor-with-your-investments/

=====



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.