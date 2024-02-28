Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 15:30
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Launched White Papers to Accelerate Public Services' Intelligent Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei launched the Public Services Intelligent Transformation White Paper, the National Cloud 2.0 Solution, and the Tax Administration Digitalization White Paper during the summit themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Public Services Intelligence". Huawei also discussed the digital & intelligent transformation trends and development strategies with customers and industry partners, and shared several transformation success stories.

Global launch of the Public Services Intelligent Transformation White Paper

Digital and intelligent transformation has become a consensus among countries around the world. Governments should strengthen digital infrastructure development to achieve inclusive and fair digital services, and provide engines for the digital economy. Wind Li, CEO of Global Public Sector BU, Huawei, said, " The digital government transformation is a long-term journey requiring a systematic approach. As a world-leading ICT infrastructure and solution provider, Huawei focuses on the 'One Cloud + One Network' Strategy, to help governments build digital infrastructure for public services, and achieve excellent governance, heightened economy and better livelihood."

Huawei's many years of experience in serving more than 700 cities in over 100 countries and regions has led it to launch the Public Services Intelligent Transformation White Paper at the Summit. Hong-Eng Koh, Global Chief Public Services Industry Scientist of Huawei, said, "The intelligent architecture of transformation consists of several layers, such as intelligent sensing, intelligent connectivity, intelligent foundation, intelligent platform, AI foundation model, AI large model, and intelligent application. It will help provide more inclusive and people-centric public services, promote collaboration and proactiveness, offer a more equitable access to smart healthcare, intelligent education, and even faster response to emergencies."

With the increasing use of innovative technologies such as the generative AI, Huawei has launched the "National Cloud 2.0" solution. Huawei looks forward to helping national and regional governments achieve digital and intelligent transformation more rapidly through trusted cloud infrastructure, leading cloud services, and extensive industry know-how.

Huawei believes in the vision of "Accelerating Intelligent Transformation of Public Services to Drive Cognitive Society", and assists governments and public sectors worldwide in achieving digital & intelligent transformation, enabling everyone to benifit from the development dividends brought by the digital economy.

For more information about Huawei Government solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/government

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350022/Huawei_MWC.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launched-white-papers-to-accelerate-public-services-intelligent-transformation-302074255.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.