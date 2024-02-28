

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence was almost unchanged in February, survey results published by the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The economic tendency index stood at 90.5 in February versus 90.6 in the previous month.



The morale of the manufacturing industry fell by 0.8 points to 98.4 in February.



Manufacturring firms anticipate a slight decrease in employee numbers over the next three months, but this expectation is still above average, the survey said.



Meanwhile, the confidence indicator for the construction and retail sectors improved in February.



Although service sector confidence rose somewhat in February, it remained the most pessimistic part of the business sector.



The survey showed that the consumer confidence index held steady at 82.7 in February. The consumers' opinions regarding their own financial situation over the next 12 months have decreased slightly since January.



