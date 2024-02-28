bolt insurance: bolt Expands Device Protection Offering to WorldTrips Global Travelers

Travelers will have access to the travel insurance industry's first offering that protects all connected devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange and a global leader in device protection programs, today announced a partnership with WorldTrips , a full-service company providing travel insurance plans and assistance services to individuals, families, corporations, and service groups around the world. Through the partnership, bolt and WorldTrips will introduce the first program for the travel insurance segment that provides travelers with industry-leading protection for their connected devices, covering smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Covered travelers will have access to bolt's fully digital 24/7 online claims process, allowing them to file a claim easily at any time and from anywhere in the world, rather than needing to wait until they return home to file the claim. Travelers have access to bolt's global repair network that will help them get quickly reconnected to keep in touch with friends and family while traveling and maintain access to important features like cameras and location sharing, and information such as digital wallets and emergency contacts stored on their devices.

Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution, bolt, said the partnership reinforces the company's mission to respond to customer needs and protect customer devices when they need it most.

"Our work with WorldTrips speaks to the importance of staying connected with friends and family while traveling, especially for students and those who are traveling for business," he said. "Together, WorldTrips and bolt developed a solution that is affordable and easily accessible to every type of traveler, providing peace of mind that you will be protected and connected even when you're away from home."

With bolt and WorldTrips' offering, travelers can add this important coverage for their devices when purchasing their travel insurance and pay only for the device protection they need while they are traveling. The plan covers all individuals and their devices in the traveling party of the insured, helping customers save time and money.

"At WorldTrips, we are constantly considering pain points that impact travelers and finding ways to address them with simple and affordable solutions," said Mark Carney, President and CEO, WorldTrips. "We see bolt as an ideal partner because of their unique device protection product that is easily accessible at any time and anywhere in the world. With people storing so much critical information on their devices these days, it is paramount to ensure those devices are protected when people travel."

Since launching its device protection capabilities in June 2022, bolt has announced partnerships with several global insurance leaders, and partners have seen up to four times year-on-year growth in policies sold through the program.

WorldTrips, located in Carmel, Indiana, is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group and a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $49 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Customers can purchase WorldTrips' travel medical insurance with device protection at www.worldtrips.com . To learn more about bolt's device protection, please visit https://protect.boltinsurance.com/boltagency/ .

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com .

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com .

