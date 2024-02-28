Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0
PR Newswire
28.02.2024 | 16:12
Huawei Launches 36 New Products and Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Intelligent Upgrade of SMEs

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei held a commercial & distribution business session themed Accelerating Digital and Intelligent Transformation of SMEs. Being the debut of Huawei's commercial and distribution business at the MWC, it demonstrated Huawei's determination to increase investment in the SME market.


In the commercial market, Huawei has released 17 new products and 7 new solutions for industries including education, healthcare, hotel, retail, and SME. For example, for multi-branch interconnection scenarios in various industries, Huawei's SD-Branch network solution enables deployment in a single store within 10 minutes and deployment in 1000 stores within one day. For SME office scenarios, the efficient, secure, and inclusive all-flash OceanStor Dorado 2100 supports application deployment by scanning barcodes and enables smooth sharing of files.

According to Zhang Haiping, Director of the Commercial Business Dept of Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, Huawei will continue to customize more marketable products and solutions for SMEs based on industry application scenarios. Through partner-centricity, Huawei will continuously optimize the sales and service systems that support partners, provide more benefit assurance and incentive policies, and work with partners to serve customers.

In the distribution business, HUAWEI eKit has launched 12 new products in fields like SME networks, intelligent collaboration, and MiniFTTO. This includes:

  • Wi-Fi 7 eKitEngine AP371, designed for VR, live broadcast, and other heavy-traffic scenarios;
  • eKitEngine AP661, applicable to high-density scenarios such as classrooms and offices;
  • eKitEngine AP761, tailored for outdoor scenarios such as playgrounds and small squares;
  • HUAWEI IdeaHub B3, a lightweight office intelligent collaboration screen designed for SMEs;

HUAWEI eKit believes in the importance of being led by distributors and centering on subcontractors. It aims to build a complete distribution system as well as a healthy market order. According to Wei Xianbin, Director of the Distribution Business Dept of Huawei Enterprise Sales Dept, HUAWEI eKit develops marketable products and scenario-based portfolios for SMEs, budget hotels, primary and secondary schools, and other typical scenarios. It supports the efficient operations of distribution partners through its digital platforms-the HUAWEI eKit website and app. HUAWEI eKit is committed to providing products, digital platforms, and services that are easy to buy, sell, install, maintain, learn, and use, and working with partners to create a new future.

For more information, please visit:

Huawei commercial market:
https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/commercial-market

HUAWEI eKit:
https://ekit.huawei.com/#/ekit/home?countryCode=Global&lang=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2350032/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-36-new-products-and-solutions-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-and-intelligent-upgrade-of-smes-302074310.html

