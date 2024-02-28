The new suite, named GridBeats, offers innovative software-defined automation solutions designed to modernize and digitalize grid operations.

The portfolio, comprising five digital grid solutions, is designed to enable utilities to ensure a stable, efficient energy supply amidst the growing integration of renewable energy sources and aging infrastructure.

GridBeats is tailored to empower utilities with advanced capabilities for digitalizing substations, managing grid zones autonomously, and remotely managing devices and communication networks.

GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business (NYSE:GE), today announced the launch of GridBeats, a comprehensive portfolio of software-defined automation solutions aimed at streamlining grid digitalization and enhancing grid resilience.

Amid growing climate concerns, grid operators worldwide are responding to regulatory, consumer, and societal demands to achieve net-zero emissions and deepen their commitment to sustainability. Realizing these goals presents significant challenges, such as limited visibility into an aging infrastructure, inadequate control mechanisms, and a lack of fast, reliable, and deterministic communication.

The GridBeats portfolio provides innovative digital solutions for the power grid to tackle these challenges. GridBeats enhances grid resilience and reliability with faster controls, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-based automation, and improved cybersecurity. It improves visibility across the grid, from larger areas down to specific equipment, thanks to precise sensors and dependable communication networks. With software-defined automation, it also offers greater flexibility. With these features and more, GridBeats aims to modernize grid operations, boost performance, and speed up the shift toward sustainable energy.

The portfolio includes:

GridBeats: Zonal Autonomous Control This cutting-edge solution allows you to divide your grid network into autonomous zones, enhancing resilience and reliability when disruptions occur.

This cutting-edge solution allows you to divide your grid network into autonomous zones, enhancing resilience and reliability when disruptions occur. GridBeats: Integrated Digital Substation - Features modern top-down engineering tools, software-defined centralized protection and control, and advanced wide-area applications. Fast deployment reduces time to value, increasing reliability and enabling flexibility for the future grid.

- Features modern top-down engineering tools, software-defined centralized protection and control, and advanced wide-area applications. Fast deployment reduces time to value, increasing reliability and enabling flexibility for the future grid. GridBeats: EnergyAPM Reduces downtime and maintenance costs through predictive and prescriptive diagnostics that utilize both online and offline operational data and physics-based digital twins of assets.

Reduces downtime and maintenance costs through predictive and prescriptive diagnostics that utilize both online and offline operational data and physics-based digital twins of assets. GridBeats: Device Management Increases visibility across your entire fleet down to the individual secondary asset level. With technologies such as auto-detection, remote provisioning, and health monitoring, this solution enhances system reliability and reduces operation and maintenance (O&M) costs.

Increases visibility across your entire fleet down to the individual secondary asset level. With technologies such as auto-detection, remote provisioning, and health monitoring, this solution enhances system reliability and reduces operation and maintenance (O&M) costs. GridBeats: Network Management System Maximizes your communications network's return on investment (ROI) by increasing system throughput and uptime, improving the utilization of networked devices, and enabling you to discover, monitor, and act on your multi-vendor network.

"With the ongoing emphasis on climate change, we are witnessing the most significant transformation of the grid in over a century," said Nicolas Gibergues, Grid Automation Senior Executive Business Line Leader, at GE Vernova's Grid Solutions. "In response, GE Vernova has rolled out GridBeats, a suite of Grid Automation software solutions designed to assist utilities in adapting to these changes while ensuring their grid operates smoothly."

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova's Grid Solutions business electrifies the world with advanced grid technologies and systems, enabling power transmission and distribution from the point of generation to point of consumption, and supporting a decarbonized and secured energy transition.

GE Vernova's mission is embedded in its name it retains its legacy, "GE," as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. "Ver" "verde" signal Earth's verdant and lush ecosystems. "Nova," from the Latin "novus," nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228009570/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



GE VERNOVA:



Anshul Madaan

Global Media Relations Leader

Grid Solutions

anshul.madaan@ge.com