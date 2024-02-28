

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced 141 new commitments from stakeholders across the nation, including health systems, insurers, companies, non-profits, philanthropic groups, academia, and local elected officials, who have stepped up as part of the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities.



Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff announced the commitments at an event at the White House Tuesday, alongside White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden; White House Office of Public Engagement Director Stephen Benjamin; and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.



The Cities Of Cleveland, OH; Maywood, IL; Baton Rouge, LA; East Haven, CT; Dearborn, MI; Seattle, WA; Milwaukee, WI; Harperwood, MI; Rochester, MN; Salem, MA; Columbia, SC; Douglasville, GA; Little Rock, AR; Earle, AR; Frankfort, IL; And Houston, TX are taking action in their communities. They include launching a task force and/or creating an action plan to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases in their communities by 2030.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken