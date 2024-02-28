Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024
108 Leser



Baker Tilly's Insight on how to Create your School District's Financial "Story" for Better Decision-Making

Authored by: Matt Bubness

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Engaging district leadership effectively involves a combination of communication strategies and a thorough understanding of the district's financial landscape. It's important to remove budgetary "blinders" and take a holistic approach when understanding a district's financial story. By looking at the bigger picture and maintaining open communication, district leadership can make more informed decisions.

This article presents strategies for telling a district's financial story and improving a district's budget process.

This article originally appeared in the January 2024 School Business Affairs magazine and is reprinted with permission of the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO). The text herein does not necessarily represent the views or policies of ASBO International, and use of this imprint does not imply any endorsement or recognition by ASBO International and its officers or affiliates.

Read the full article now.
For more insights, visit Baker Tilly's public sector advisory page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

