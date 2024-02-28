Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC
Dividend Announcement
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the fourth interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 of 1.85 pence per Ordinary Share.
This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 28 March 2024 to members on the register at the close of business on 8 March 2024. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 March 2024.
28 February 2024
