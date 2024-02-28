Anzeige
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.02.2024 | 17:34
Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 28.2.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.2.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date28.2.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount6 000Shares
Average price/ share62,0638EUR
Total cost372 382,80EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 547 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.2.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_28.2_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d2d6d10-c254-4a1a-9548-3fafee07ce43)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
