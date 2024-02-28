With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 894%, dlivrd Ranks No. 16 on Inc. Magazine's List of Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast List Had an Average Growth Rate of 155.84 Percent

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / Inc. magazine today revealed that dlivrd is ranked No. 16 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled and honored to be featured on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list," said Chris Heffernan, founder and CEO of dlivrd. "This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team and platform of thousands of earning partners. We remain committed to 'dlivr-ing' exceptional service and driving innovation. Our growth is a result of our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction."

dlivrd is a leading last-mile delivery technology company that differentiates itself with a nationwide fleet of independent driver partners, signature driver-to-brand matching algorithms, and unrelenting commitment to reliability and dependability for the brands that partner with the company. dlivrd's growth has been propelled by the ability to hone its algorithm, enabling cutting-edge technology to match independent driver partners and deliveries in a way that ensures optimum service quality, enhances customer satisfaction, and maximizes driver earnings.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

