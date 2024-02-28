Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Hospital Beds Market Witnessing Unprecedented Growth Amidst Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion - the Market to Hit $4.83 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus Insight report, the global hospital beds market is growing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/global-hospital-beds-market-focused-insights

The Global Hospital Beds Market Report Scope

Report Attributes? Details?? Market Size (2029)? $4.83 Billion Market Size (2023)? $3.66 Billion CAGR (2022-2028)? 4.71 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022-2023 Forecast Year? 2024-2029?

Europe is the largest revenue contributor for the global hospital beds market (2023).

Full-electric hospital beds enable patients with reduced mobility to move freely. In recent years, there has been a rising prevalence of patients suffering from chronic and other acute disease conditions such as spinal injuries, paralysis, and others. This patient population demands full-electric hospital beds for better assistance and quality care. Also, quick assistance with smart features such as continuous monitoring and bed alarms, among others, increase the demand for full-electric beds in medical emergency rooms. Furthermore, governments in multiple countries are revamping their healthcare sector, increasing the growth of the full-electrical hospital beds market. Technological advancements improve full-electrical hospital beds, consequently leading to increased sales of these beds in the market. Also, developing countries focus on improving their healthcare infrastructure, increasing the number of multi-specialty advanced hospitals. The increasing number of multi-specialty and private hospitals prefer full-electric hospital beds, as these beds are available with advanced technology and easy handling, increasing their demand in the market. Also, vendors such as Stryker, Savion Industries, Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings), Favero Health Projects, Getinge Group, Invacare, Paramount Bed Holdings, Gendron, Medline Industries, and other vendors are offering full-electric hospital beds. Further, with the rising demand for full-electric hospital beds, vendors have paced their production capacity and are supplying beds to meet the increasing demand. Thus boosting the demand for full-electric hospital beds in the upcoming years.

This indicates that the market offers tremendous growth opportunities for both existing and future/emerging players due to the presence of a large pool of target patient population, increasing elderly population, chronic disease prevalence, various other events such as patients recovering from surgeries, accidental cares, emergency care settings, and ambulatory setups, among others. All these factors contribute to the rising demand for hospital beds in the market.

Most leading players focus on implementing various strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increased R&D investment, and strengthening their distribution networks to enhance their share and presence in the market.

Buy this Research @ https://www.focusreports.store/report/global-hospital-beds-market-focused-insights

Segmentation & Forecast

Product

Full-electric Hospital Beds

Semi-electric Hospital Beds

Manual Hospital Beds

Application

Non-Intensive Care Beds

Intensive Care Beds

Care

Long-term care Beds

Rehabilitative Care Beds

Others

End-users

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Settings

Nursing Homes/Long-term Care Facilities/Elder Homes

Others

Vendors List

Stryker Corp

Invacare

Paramount Bed Holdings

Medline Industries

LINET spol

Getinge

Stiegelmeyer

GF Health Products

Gendron

Savion Industries

Favero Health Projects

Joerns Healthcare

HARD Manufacturing Company

Malvestio Group

MESPA

Midmark India

Famed Zywiec

Antano Group

HIDEMAR

Pukang Medical Instruments

Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment

PROMA REHA

Besco Medical

JMS-Mobiliario Hospitalar

Missaglia Spa

Strongman Medline

Tenko Group

Timo d.o.o.

Guangdong Kareway Medical Technology

BiHealthcare (Zhangjiagang Braun Industry)

Wujiang Evergreen EX/IM

SPAN-AMERICA

Baxter

Hospimetal

Ningbo Hecai Medical Equipment

Aegean Medical Group

Dixion Vertrieb medizinischer Geräte

Joson-Care enterprise

NITROCARE

HI-LIFE Technology

Hopefull Medical Equipment

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global hospital beds market?

What is the growth rate of the global hospital beds market?

What are the trends in the global hospital beds market?

Which region is leading in the global hospital beds market?

Who are the key players in the global hospital beds market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER - 1: Hospital Beds Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Hospital Beds Market

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

CHAPTER - 3: Hospital Beds Market Segmentation Data

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Product (2020-2029; $Millions)

Full-electric Hospital Beds

Semi-electric Hospital Beds

Manual Hospital Beds

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Application (2020-2029; $Millions)

Non-Intensive Care Beds

Intensive Care Beds

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Care (2020-2029; $Millions)

Curative Beds

Long-term Care Beds

Rehabilitative Care Beds

Others

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by End-users (2020-2029; $Millions)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare Settings

Nursing Homes/Long-term Care Facilities/Elder Homes

Online Stores

CHAPTER - 4: Key Regions Overview

North America: Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in US

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Canada

Europe: Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in France

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in UK

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Spain

APAC: Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in China

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in India

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Japan

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Brazil

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Mexico

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Argentina

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Turkey

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in South Africa

Projected Revenue of Hospital Beds Market in Iran

CHAPTER - 5: Hospital Beds Market Prospects & Opportunities

Hospital Beds Market Opportunities & Trends

Hospital Beds Market Drivers

Hospital Beds Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 6: Hospital Beds Industry Overview

Hospital Beds Market - Competitive Landscape

Hospital Beds Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Hospital Beds Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Hospital Beds Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 7: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

APAC Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

U.S. Nurse Call Systems Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

Arizton's Expertise in the Healthcare Industry???

Arizton offers syndicate and custom market intelligence & competitive intelligence solutions across MedTech, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences & biotechnology markets within the healthcare industry. Arizton's healthcare vertical provides unbiased research and evidence-based analysis to support business decisions and comprehensive end-to-end solutions to its customers, covering all dimensions of the healthcare value chain. We track various devices (equipment, implants, and hospital supplies) and drugs (patented, generic, & OTC) across North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions. The healthcare reports provide historic and forecast data for 20+ key countries worldwide. We track product approvals/launches, M&A activities, and collaboration/partnership activities among pharma/biotech, medical device, and life sciences companies. Our pharmaceutical portfolio tracks 15+ therapy areas with a major focus on immunology, oncology, rare & genetic diseases, dermatology, and metabolic diseases. Our medical devices and life sciences portfolio covers in-vitro diagnostics, healthcare IT, patient monitoring, cardiovascular devices, medical imaging, personal protective equipment, clinical laboratory services, and CMO/CDMO services.???

About Focused Reports by Arizton??????

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.??????

About Us:??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????????????????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????

Contact Us:??????

Call: +1-312-235-2040?????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707????????????????????????????????????????????????

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com?????

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349865/Global_hospital_beds_market_Infographic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4566004/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hospital-beds-market-witnessing-unprecedented-growth-amidst-healthcare-infrastructure-expansion--the-market-to-hit-4-83-billion-by-2029--exclusive-focus-insight-report-by-arizton-302074072.html