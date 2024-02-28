Terra Firma Energy have successfully secured 120MW of contracts in the record-breaking T-4 Capacity Market auction. After two bidding rounds the auction cleared at £65/kW/Year breaking last year's record of £63/kW/Year. This outstanding result will see our contracted assets receive over £7.3M per year to be on standby to provide critical support to National Grid when required.

UK Capacity Market

The UK Capacity Market ensures electricity supply meets demand, especially during peak times, by incentivising generation investment and maintaining grid stability. Auction results determine prices paid to generators for ensuring electricity availability. The T-4 auction secures capacity for delivery in four years via long-term 15-year agreements, while T-1 auctions procure capacity just before delivery via 12-month agreements. On February 27, 2024, the T-4 auction cleared at £65/kW/year for delivery in Oct-2027/Sep-28.

William Davies, Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy said "I am thrilled to announce that our team has successfully secured 120MW of contracts in the latest T-4 Capacity Market auction. The record-breaking clearing price of the auction highlights the increasing importance of ensuring we create our generation development strategy with energy security as a core component. We are excited to be playing a key role in providing communities up and down the country with the energy security they need for the future."

Notes to Editors

About Terra Firma Energy Limited

Terra Firma Energy Limited are a privately owned U.K. based company operating in the development of renewable sustainable energy projects. We design, develop construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner more respectful source of energy production for future generations.

