irlabs Announces Angela Holowaychuk as Chief Operating Officer

The experienced public markets and marketing veteran will focus on the continued growth and expansion of irlabs' North American operations

VANCOUVER, BC, and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), the fastest growing investor relations firm in North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Holowaychuk to the position of Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Angela joined irlabs as Chief Marketing Officer in June 2023 and since joining has demonstrated an exceptional ability to oversee and grow the breadth and effectiveness of irlabs' client marketing initiatives within the capital markets, but has also ideated and implemented multiple organizational initiatives that have set irlabs on a strong path for continued organizational growth.

In her new role, Angela will focus on leading irlabs' 2024 vision to support both private and public companies navigate the challenges of todays' capital markets and build meaningful relationships with their stakeholders. Angela will also be responsible for guiding irlabs through its current rapid growth phase while maintaining its position as Canada's fastest-growing investor relations (IR) firm.

"Angela is a fantastic addition to our leadership team that will help both us and our clients grow," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-founder of irlabs. "Angela's background is in the public markets and in marketing - the perfect mix for what you need to be successful in IR these days."

Caroline Sawamoto, also a Principal and Co-founder of irlabs added, "Angela is a strategic addition to fuel our growth, her unique background makes her the ideal choice for us in this position, paving the way for irlabs' continued success."

Over the last 15 years, Angela has worked at the forefront of emerging technologies, holding diverse senior executive positions leading and transforming operations, business strategy, sales and marketing in highly regulated industries, such as gaming, fintech, blockchain mining and digital assets.

"In a rapidly evolving landscape where the capital markets are shifting at an unprecedented pace, irlabs is pushing boundaries and disrupting an industry that has long resisted change," said Angela Holowaychuk, COO of irlabs. "From navigating the complexities of retail investors to cutting through the noise to convey our clients' messages, we're on a transformative journey. I'm thrilled to lead the incredible team that Caroline and Alyssa have assembled, fostering meaningful relationships with stakeholders and supporting companies, both private and public, as they navigate the challenges of today's capital markets. Together, we'll continue to redefine the investor relations landscape and drive irlabs' relentless pursuit of success."

Angela's expertise is building global operations, frictionless applications and service channels from the ground up, executing go-to-market strategies and working closely with diverse stakeholders in private and public markets. She is always bringing people together for new perspectives, amplifying culture, building community and creating memorable experiences.

Angela attended the British Columbia Institute of Technology for Operations Management and she recently earned her Global ESG designation and certificate through Competent Boards.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement, and make an impact. Industry and sector agnostic, irlabs supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications, and ESG initiatives. For more information, visit www.irlabs.ca.

