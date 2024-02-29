New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Real Estate Mogul Daniel Neiditch's role as Honorary Principal at CS 55 in the South Bronx offered a profound glimpse into the educational landscape of America's most underprivileged congressional district, located in New York City. The school's previous dismal 19% passing rate on basic tests in English and math reflects the pervasive challenges faced by its students, many of whom struggle with undiagnosed learning disabilities such as dyslexia. The test scores are not in any way a reflection of the teachers, principal or faculty of the school but a failure of the system to provide the appropriate assistance to those children.

Daniel Neiditch's experience as principal on February 27, 2024 underscored the urgent need for intervention and support for these students. Having grown up in the Bronx himself Neiditch knows firsthand the struggles children face in underprivileged neighborhoods. As a board member of the Promise Project, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting children with learning disabilities, Neiditch is committed to ensuring that these students receive the necessary diagnosis and assistance. Collaborating with key stakeholders, including the Department of Education, Mayor Eric Adams, Chancellor David Banks, Bronx CS 55 Principal Luis Torres and the Promise Project team, Neiditch is actively engaged in addressing these challenges. Neiditch talked to multiple children who mentioned to him they "hate reading".

His advocacy extends beyond the classroom, highlighting the broader societal implications of unaddressed learning disabilities. He notes that in 2023, 48% of the US prison population was dyslexic, underscoring the importance of early intervention and support in breaking the cycle of poverty and crime.

Dan Neiditch's efforts are driven by a deep-seated belief in the transformative power of education. By shedding light on the educational disparities in the NYC public school system, he hopes to catalyze meaningful change that will provide every child with a fair and equal opportunity to succeed. Through his advocacy and dedication, Neiditch is working to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has the support and resources they need to thrive academically and beyond.

Daniel Neiditch is no stranger to the charity world and helping underprivileged children. He has taken the stage with Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to support Montclair Film, worked with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in supporting the Wellness in Schools charity, and boxed with Olympic Gold Medalist Sugar Ray Leonard to knock out childhood diabetes. He also boxed with the four-time heavyweight champion of the world, Evander Holyfield, to knock out autism. Neiditch recently gave an award to Mayor Eric Adams of New York for his work to help underprivileged children get diagnosed with learning disabilities. However, the job is far from complete until every child is educated properly, and no child is left behind to suffer an education downfall.

Daniel Neiditch's commitment to education and philanthropy is deeply rooted in his personal values and experiences. He understands the transformative impact that education can have on individuals and communities, and he is dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality education and the support they need to succeed.

Through his work with the Promise Project and other charitable organizations, Dan Neiditch is making a tangible difference in the lives of children with learning disabilities. His advocacy and dedication serve as a beacon of hope for those who are struggling, and his efforts are helping to create a more inclusive and equitable education system for all.





Daniel Neiditch (Left) Luis Torres (Right)

River 2 River Realty President Daniel Neiditch

Luis Torres (Left) Daniel Neidtch (right)

