

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of retail sales in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 13.141 trillion yen.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the upwardly revised 2.4 percent gain in December.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent after sinking 2.6 percent a month earlier.



Commercial sales were down 2.9 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year at 45.711 trillion yen, while wholesale sales tumbled 4.8 percent on month and added 0.4 percent on year at 32.570 trillion yen.



