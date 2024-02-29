

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (BUD) reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the company decreased to $1.89 billion from last year's $2.84 billion, with earnings per share declining to $0.94 from $1.41 in the prior year.



Underlying earnings per share were $0.82 compared to $0.86 prior year.



Revenues for the fourth quarter declined to $14.47 billion from $14.67 billion in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.72 per share and revenues of $15.5 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On an organic basis, revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 6.2% with revenue per hl growth of 9.3%. Quarterly total volumes declined by 2.6%, with own beer volumes down by 3.6% and non-beer volumes up by 3.0%.



AB InBev's Board proposed a full year 2023 dividend of 0.82 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 24 April 2024.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company expects EBITDA to grow in line with its medium-term outlook of between 4%-8%.



