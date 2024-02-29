

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 8-day highs of 162.22 against the euro and 189.65 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.29 and 190.76, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 9-day high of 149.71 and a 3-day high of 170.46 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 150.67 and 171.43, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 2-week highs of 97.50 and 91.40 from yesterday's closing quotes of 97.89 and 91.86, respectively.



The yen rose to a 3-week high of 110.31 against the Canadian dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 110.96.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 159.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback, 169.00 against the franc, 95.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



