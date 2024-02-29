

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation, retail sales and unemployment from Germany and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's retail sales and unemployment data. Sales are forecast to rise 0.5 percent on month in January, in contrast to the 1.6 percent decrease in December.



In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption from Norway and final GDP and retail sales from Sweden are due.



At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office INSEE is set to release flash consumer prices, revised GDP and household spending data. Flash consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 2.7 percent in February from 3.1 percent in January.



At 3.00 am ET, final GDP and producer prices from Austria are due.



Also, flash inflation from Spain and quarterly national accounts from Switzerland are due. The Swiss economy is expected to grow 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion in the third quarter.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's unemployment data is due. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.8 percent in February.



At 4.00 am ET, final GDP from Poland and industrial sales from Italy are due.



Half an hour later, the Bank of England is scheduled to release UK mortgage approvals for January. The number of mortgage approvals for January is forecast to rise to 52,000 from 50,460 in the previous month.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for February. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.6 percent from 2.9 percent in January.



