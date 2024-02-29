DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association Support the Measures to Boost E-Logistics and Affirms Commitment to Planned Three-Runway System in HK Airport Authority

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Support the Measures to Boost E-Logistics and Affirms Commitment to Planned Three-Runway System in HK Airport Authority, Enhance Hong Kong Logistics Competitiveness

Hong Kong, 29th February 2024 - Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) warmly supports the measures proposed in the latest fiscal budget, aimed at promoting the development of e-commerce logistics and high-value-added maritime services, further boosting the logistics and e-commerce opportunities in the industry. At the same time, the Airport Authority is proceeding full speed ahead with the planned three-runway system at the airport, with the goal of becoming operational by the end of this year.

These measures will bring immense opportunities and development potential to Hong Kong's e-commerce logistics industry. With the flourishing global e-commerce market, efficient operation of the logistics network has become a key factor in achieving e-commerce success. Hong Kong, as an international logistics hub, possesses advanced infrastructure and a superior geographic location, making it uniquely advantageous to become a regional e-commerce logistics centre.

The measures mentioned in the budget to develop high-value-added maritime services will further enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness on the international logistics stage. Simultaneously, the construction of the three-runway system at the airport will provide more opportunities for the aviation industry. The Airport Authority will strengthen aviation service connections with relevant countries, expand the aviation network, particularly focusing on current major routes and the potential "Belt and Road" routes. Hong Kong Airport handles flights to approximately 180 destinations worldwide operated by around 120 airlines. As an international aviation hub, the airport's vision is to utilize the convenience and opportunities brought by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to transform Hong Kong Airport into an "Airport City," integrating elements such as business, exhibitions, tourism, lifestyle, and logistics, becoming a world-class landmark.

The Airport Authority also plans to fully leverage the airport's advantages in handling high-value and temperature-controlled air cargo. Among them, jointly promoting the "sea-air cargo intermodal" mode with Dongguan and planning to complete the first phase construction of the "Hong Kong International Airport Logistics Park" permanent facilities by the end of next year, gradually reaching an annual handling capacity of one million tons. The Airport Authority will actively expand air cargo services, including cold chain cargo services at the Dongguan Logistics Park and jointly developing international freight services with Zhuhai.

HKELA President Suki Cheung stated, "We strongly believes that these measures, as well as the three-runway system project, will bring more opportunities and competitive advantages to the industry. The association will actively support the initiatives of the government and the Airport Authority, promoting the industry's full utilisation of these measures to explore broader logistics and e-commerce markets. HKELA will collaborate with the industry, providing relevant training and resources to enhance the capabilities and competitiveness of logistics and e-commerce operators. At the same time, the association will actively participate in the government's policy-making process, offering suggestions and opinions to advocate for more support and development opportunities for the industry."

In summary, the association expresses support for the measures proposed in the latest fiscal budget, believing that these measures will bring tremendous development potential to Hong Kong's e-commerce logistics industry. The association will work together with the industry, fully seize these opportunities, promote industry development, and contribute to establishing Hong Kong as a regional e-commerce logistics enter.

About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA)

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is the first logistics association established for professionals in the online sales and e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong. Its members consist of professionals from various industries, including cross-border logistics, e-commerce logistics, supply chain management, logistics consulting, transportation, and warehousing. The association is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the development of the e-commerce logistics industry by connecting logistics experts, practitioners, and students.

The association advocates for business growth and development among its members through collaboration. It provides a platform for members to connect and interact, with members from different specialties sharing knowledge and industry insights and exchanging market analysis and trends to maximize cooperation opportunities among members. The main goal is to unite stakeholders in the industry, actively connect with different local and overseas units and organizations, promote exchanges, and expand strategic cooperation. Through technological innovation, it aims to develop and create opportunities together, strengthen Hong Kong's position as a hub for e-commerce logistics in the Asia-Pacific region, and enhance the prospects of the Hong Kong e-commerce logistics industry.

https://www.hkela.org/

