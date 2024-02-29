

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a German maker of high-tech polymer materials, reported that its fourth quarter net loss narrowed to 187 million euros from 899 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA was 132 million euros compared to negative 38 million euros in the previous year.



Quarterly sales decreased by 15.6% to around 3.35 billion euros from the previous year's 3.96 billion euros, primarily due to the lower price level in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The company anticipates that EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 will be between 180 million euros and 280 million euros.



The Group expects EBITDA to be in the range of 1.0 billion euros to 1.6 billion euros for fiscal year 2024.



Due to a negative net income in 2023, the Covestro Board of Management opted against distributing any dividends for the fiscal year 2023.



Covestro said it has now completed its climate strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In 2022, Covestro announced ambitious targets for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions with the aim of making its operations climate neutral by 2035.



The company noted that it is now taking the next step and, as a short-term goal, plans to reduce its scope 3 emissions by 10 million metric tons by 2035. That corresponds to a drop in emissions of 30% compared to the 2021 base year. In the long term, Covestro aims to be climate neutral in its scope 3 emissions by 2050.



