

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2023, the latest data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product fell seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent sequentially in the December quarter, following a revised 1.1 percent decline in the previous quarter.



In the initial estimate, which was released on February 14, the rate of fall was 0.4 percent.



With this second consecutive quarterly decrease, the country has now entered a technical recession.



On the expenditure side, private consumption remained unchanged from the previous quarter, while government consumption rose by 0.8 percent. However, gross capital formation dropped 1.5 percent due to reduced private investments.



Data showed that both exports and imports declined by 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, GDP declined a working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter, following a revised 1.6 percent fall in the third quarter.



