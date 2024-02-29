

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) Thursday reported consolidated net income of 48 million euros for the full year, lower than 153 million euros in the previous year.



Consolidated operating profit was 149 million euros, down from 239 million euros a year ago.



Aareal Bank increased net interest income by 39 per cent to 978 million euros from 702 million euros in the previous year.



Risk provisions for the year increased to 441 million euros from 192 million euros last year, particularly due to substantial risk provisions booked for US office property financings and the active management of legacy NPLs.



