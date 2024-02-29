Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
29.02.24
08:06 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,030
+2,04 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4821,53010:02
Dow Jones News
29.02.2024 | 08:31
96 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
29 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 February 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.494     GBP1.278 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.476     GBP1.268 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.486528    GBP1.272843

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,261,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1465       1.488         XDUB      08:19:47      00069029289TRLO0 
1278       1.488         XDUB      08:19:47      00069029288TRLO0 
4126       1.488         XDUB      08:19:47      00069029287TRLO0 
3616       1.480         XDUB      10:48:56      00069034250TRLO0 
2200       1.480         XDUB      10:48:56      00069034249TRLO0 
1423       1.480         XDUB      10:48:56      00069034248TRLO0 
723       1.476         XDUB      10:48:56      00069034252TRLO0 
5980       1.476         XDUB      10:48:56      00069034253TRLO0 
1585       1.486         XDUB      11:17:36      00069034901TRLO0 
3696       1.486         XDUB      12:05:13      00069036229TRLO0 
1529       1.486         XDUB      12:05:13      00069036228TRLO0 
7184       1.482         XDUB      12:21:20      00069036633TRLO0 
2062       1.484         XDUB      13:55:23      00069040479TRLO0 
2200       1.484         XDUB      13:55:23      00069040478TRLO0 
2200       1.484         XDUB      13:55:23      00069040477TRLO0 
556       1.484         XDUB      13:55:23      00069040476TRLO0 
4921       1.484         XDUB      14:14:34      00069041264TRLO0 
636       1.484         XDUB      14:14:48      00069041276TRLO0 
261       1.484         XDUB      14:15:17      00069041290TRLO0 
346       1.484         XDUB      14:23:45      00069041754TRLO0 
6554       1.484         XDUB      14:23:45      00069041756TRLO0 
598       1.484         XDUB      14:23:45      00069041755TRLO0 
7364       1.482         XDUB      14:28:03      00069041948TRLO0 
533       1.480         XDUB      14:58:33      00069043563TRLO0 
1320       1.488         XDUB      15:24:53      00069045190TRLO0 
9        1.492         XDUB      15:30:43      00069045647TRLO0 
7486       1.492         XDUB      15:31:33      00069045680TRLO0 
1750       1.494         XDUB      15:39:36      00069046144TRLO0 
15        1.492         XDUB      15:39:43      00069046155TRLO0 
2200       1.492         XDUB      15:39:43      00069046154TRLO0 
3997       1.492         XDUB      15:39:43      00069046153TRLO0 
15000      1.494         XDUB      15:53:25      00069047042TRLO0 
786       1.494         XDUB      15:53:25      00069047043TRLO0 
1452       1.492         XDUB      16:14:04      00069048272TRLO0 
2949       1.492         XDUB      16:14:04      00069048271TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8047       127.00        XLON      08:19:47      00069029290TRLO0 
2000       126.80        XLON      12:19:19      00069036587TRLO0 
326       126.80        XLON      12:19:19      00069036588TRLO0 
339       126.80        XLON      12:19:19      00069036589TRLO0 
5865       126.80        XLON      12:21:20      00069036632TRLO0 
2088       127.00        XLON      14:23:45      00069041751TRLO0 
2549       127.00        XLON      14:23:45      00069041752TRLO0 
3465       127.00        XLON      14:23:45      00069041753TRLO0 
193       126.80        XLON      14:33:09      00069042249TRLO0 
8723       126.80        XLON      14:33:09      00069042250TRLO0 
1593       126.80        XLON      14:47:42      00069043125TRLO0 
865       126.80        XLON      14:47:42      00069043126TRLO0 
6986       126.80        XLON      14:47:42      00069043127TRLO0 
1448       126.80        XLON      14:47:42      00069043128TRLO0 
3750       127.80        XLON      15:39:36      00069046141TRLO0 
1900       127.80        XLON      15:39:36      00069046142TRLO0 
3019       127.80        XLON      15:39:36      00069046143TRLO0 
1826       127.80        XLON      15:45:32      00069046580TRLO0 
1900       127.80        XLON      15:45:32      00069046581TRLO0 
3800       127.80        XLON      15:45:32      00069046582TRLO0 
761       127.80        XLON      15:45:32      00069046583TRLO0 
1900       127.80        XLON      15:53:32      00069047053TRLO0 
1900       127.80        XLON      15:53:32      00069047054TRLO0 
1900       127.80        XLON      15:53:32      00069047055TRLO0 
3038       127.80        XLON      15:53:32      00069047056TRLO0 
4592       127.80        XLON      16:04:22      00069047791TRLO0 
115       127.80        XLON      16:04:22      00069047792TRLO0 
2690       127.80        XLON      16:04:22      00069047793TRLO0 
2422       127.80        XLON      16:07:32      00069047963TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  306656 
EQS News ID:  1847779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1847779&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
