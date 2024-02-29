

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales unexpectedly declined in January, data published by Destatis showed on Thursday.



Retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in January from the previous month, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent.



Food retail sales gained 1.1 percent on month, while non-food retail stagnated in January.



On a yearly basis, retail sales were down 1.4 percent, data showed. Sales were forecast to decline 1.5 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent on month in January but increased 1.6 percent from the previous year.



