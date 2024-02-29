

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson (HMSO.L) posted a fiscal year loss before tax of 50.7 million pounds in fiscal 2023 compared to a loss of 164.0 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 1.0 pence compared to a loss of 3.3 pence. Adjusted earnings rose 11% to 116 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.3 pence compared to 2.1 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased to 134.3 million pounds from 131.4 million pounds, last year.



The Board has recommended a final cash dividend of 0.78 pence per share, which will be paid as an ordinary dividend, bringing the full year cash dividend to 1.50 pence per share.



