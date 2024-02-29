

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income grew to 215 million euros or 3.96 euros per share from last year's 121 million euros or 2.23 euros per share.



Adjusted net income was 155 million euros, compared to prior year's 156 million euros.



EBITDA grew to 344 million euros from 255 million euros a year ago.



MTU generated reported revenue of 1.71 billion euros, up from last year's 1.51 billion euros.



The order backlog was 24.4 billion euros at year-end 2023, compared with 22.3 billion euros at year-end 2022.



Further, the Executive Board will propose that a dividend of 2.00 euros per share should be recommended for resolution by the Annual General Meeting. For 2022, MTU paid a dividend of 3.20 euros per share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, MTU aims to report revenue of between 7.3 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros, with all business areas contributing to the growth.



The adjusted EBIT margin should be over 12 percent in 2024. Adjusted net income is expected to grow in line with adjusted EBIT.



In 2023, MTU generated revenue of 5.4 billion euros, and adjusted revenue of 6.3 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT margin was 12.9 percent.



MTU Aero Engines will publish its Annual Report on March 25.



