CloudRAN.AI Launches at MWC 2024, Revolutionizing Private 5G for Industrial Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudRAN.AI, a trailblazing Singapore-based company, made its official debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The firm specializes in providing pure software-driven Private 5G network solutions, tailored for vertical industries seeking to harness the power of edge cloud computing and AI to fuel their digital transformation.

With a vision to seamlessly integrate production processes with advanced technologies, CloudRAN.AI aims to empower businesses to achieve industrial digitalization with ease and efficiency. The company's CloudNative P5G solution stands out for its exceptional adaptability across various ecosystems, eliminating the need for additional hardware acceleration and simplifying the deployment of Private 5G networks within existing IT infrastructures.

CloudRAN.AI's cutting-edge interference management technology and artificial intelligence algorithms not only enhance the efficiency of network deployment but also deliver comprehensive coverage without the complexity of traditional radio frequency planning. The company's OpenAPI strategy further opens up a world of possibilities by providing open interfaces for uppper application, fostering innovation and integration.

The Private 5G solutions offered by CloudRAN.AI are designed for stability, user-friendliness, and cross-platform compatibility, ensuring that clients maintain a competitive edge in the market. As CloudRAN.AI embarks on this journey, the company looks forward to collaborating with clients to explore the vast potential of Industry 4.0 and achieve mutual growth.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudranai.com.

About CloudRAN.

AI CloudRAN.AI is a leading provider of AI-driven Private 5G solutions, committed to enabling vertical industries to connect, compute, and innovate at the edge. With a focus on software-defined networking, CloudRAN.AI is shaping the future of industrial connectivity and cloud computing.

