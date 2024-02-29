Fremantle, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Visit Tesoro Gold (ASX: TSO) (OTCQB: TSORF) at Booth #3232 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Tesoro Gold (ASX: TSO) (OTCQB: TSORF) is an exciting gold exploration and development company focused on the rapid expansion and advancement of the El Zorro Gold Project in Northern Chile. Major shareholders include Gold Fields 18%, Collins Street 5% and Management 9%.Exploration success at El Zorro resulted in the discovery of the first Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) in Chile and the definition of the 1.5Moz Ternera Gold Deposit (Ternera) and an Exploration Target of up to 3.0Moz.Resource ounces were delivered at a low US$14/oz discovery cost and 99% success rate. The combination of highly prospective geology and positive results from regional exploration have confirmed El Zorro as a new Chilean gold district. Ternera and the surrounding region are the subject of aggressive ongoing drilling.The region contains multiple world-class copper and gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

