DJ Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (MTIX LN) Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Feb-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.0493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6522774 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 306750 EQS News ID: 1848131 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)