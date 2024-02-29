DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Feb-2024 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.0584 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1155336 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN Sequence No.: 306704 EQS News ID: 1848039 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 29, 2024 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)